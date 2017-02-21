Dozens of Outback, Bonefish, Carrabba’s restaurants closing

(WSVN) - Dozens of chain restaurants will be closing their doors this year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., the Tampa-based parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, announced they would be closing 43 “underperforming” locations across the country.

“Although 2016 was a challenging year for both Bloomin’ Brands and the industry, we made real progress on our strategy to reallocate spending away from discounting toward investments to strengthen brand health, ” said CEO Liz Smith in a statement. “We are pleased with how our brands are performing so far in 2017, particularly at Outback where we believe our investments are beginning to gain traction.”

Bloomin’ Brands did not announce which stores would be closed in the move. The company has over 1,500 locations in the U.S. South Florida is home to 19 Outback Steakhouse locations, 9 Bonefish Grill restaurants, 5 Carrabba’s, and 1 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse.

