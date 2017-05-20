POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters literally joined together along the shore in Pompano Beach, Saturday.

People throughout the community gathered for a beach cleanup before joining hands to speak out against President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled plan to drill off the Atlantic Coast.

Hundreds of “Hands Across the Sand” events took place on beaches around the world on Saturday.

