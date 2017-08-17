Downtown Miami shows off street improvements

MIAMI (WSVN) - A year-long street project has debuted in Downtown Miami.

New dedicated bike and bus lanes opened along Southeast First Street and West First Street, Thursday.

Dozens of people, including a few politicians, came out to the reveal to test ride the high-visibility bike lanes.

The hope is that transforming the street will lead to more people walking and biking — boosting business in the area.

“What many people overlook is that transportation is more than just automobiles,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, “and our Department of Transportation and Public Works does a lot to enhance mobility here in Miami-Dade County.”

Other improvements to First Street include new signage, improved crosswalks and a reduced speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

