Downtown Miami Macy’s location set to close by early 2018

MIAMI (WSVN) - Macy’s has announced that their Downtown Miami location will be among 11 of their stores across the nation that will be closing this year.

According to a news release by Macy’s, the 11 stores will fully close by early 2018. Clearance sales are expected to begin around Jan. 8, and will run for eight to 12 weeks, the company said.

The downtown Miami location was originally the flagship Burdines store, which opened its first store 120 years ago in 1898, according to the Miami Herald. Burdines joined Federated Department Stores (now known as Macy’s) back in 1956, but didn’t get absorbed into the brand until 2004.

Macy's in Downtown Miami is closing. Burdines (turned Macy's) opened in downtown Miami in 1898, 110 years ago. Photo from 1910. So sad 😦 pic.twitter.com/WMDRzm3R2z — Jon Ullman (@jdullman) January 4, 2018

The list of closures along with the Downtown Miami location is as follows:

Laguna Hills Mall , Laguna Hills, CA

, Laguna Hills, CA Westside Pavilion , Los Angeles, CA

, Los Angeles, CA Novato (Furniture) , Novato, CA

, Novato, CA Stonestown Galleria , San Francisco, CA

, San Francisco, CA The Oaks , Gainesville, FL

, Gainesville, FL Miami (Downtown) , Miami, FL

, Miami, FL Magic Valley Mall , Twin Falls, ID

, Twin Falls, ID Honey Creek Mall , Terre Haute, IN

, Terre Haute, IN Birchwood Mall , Fort Gratiot Township, MI

, Fort Gratiot Township, MI Fountain Place , Cincinnati, OH

, Cincinnati, OH Burlington Town Center, Burlington, VT

Macy’s has closed 124 stores since 2015.

