Downtown Miami courthouse to reopen Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A courthouse in Downtown Miami is set to reopen after having water damage issues.

The Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, located along Northwest First Avenue and Second Street, is expected to reopen Friday.

The courthouse had extensive water damage from this week’s storms.

A 7News viewer sent in pictures of the main lobby when it was underwater. The water could even be seen leaking from light bulbs inside.

Though the courthouse is set to reopen, the Probate Division on the 11th floor will not reopen to the public until Monday.

