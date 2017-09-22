Downed power line suspected in fire at SW Miami-Dade body shop

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cars went up in flames after a massive fire broke out in front of a body shop in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

The blaze left behind at least 10 charred cars along Southwest 69th Court where Florida Power and Light crews and firefighters arrived to the scene.

The massive fire caused a hazmat situation due to chemicals that could have been present at the body shop.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the shop as crews tended to the burned vehicles.

The fire remains under investigation by FPL, as it may have been caused by a downed power line.

There were no reports of serious injury.

