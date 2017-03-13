Doral teens hailed for saving stepdad after suffering heart attack

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage brothers in Doral are being hailed as heroes, days after they came to their stepfather’s rescue when he suffered a heart attack at home.

7News cameras captured 72-year-old Dennis Honeywell on Monday as he met and hugged the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who responded to his house after he had gone into cardiac arrest.

But before the first responders arrived at the residence, stepson Jorge Baquerizo took matters into his own hands when his stepfather collapsed. “I saw my stepdad unconscious, like foam coming out of his mouth,” he said.

Jorge, 16, called 911 and followed the operator’s instructions. “If I recall correctly, I think I asked, ‘Is there any way I can help him?’ And the woman said, ‘Yes, CPR,’ and then she just led me through the steps,” he said.

Jorge’s mother said she was in hysterics and in a state of shock. “It was really scary. I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Jorge enlisted the help of his 13-year-old brother, Diego Baquerizo. The younger sibling took Honeywell out of his bed and put him on the floor.

“He was really heavy, so he needed all our help,” said Diego.

Jorge started doing chest compressions on his stepfather. Paramedics arrived at the home shortly after.

“What can you say? I mean, somebody saved your life,” said Honeywell.

“It’s not a common thing for us to arrive and have people already doing CPR,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Lionel Reyes.

“When I got there, I was able to take the patient from Jorge and continue compressions until the [fire rescue] captain arrived,” said Doral Police Capt. Nancy Fernandez. “It was just amazing the support and the reaction that this young man had.”

Photographs taken at the hospital show Honeywell recovering in bed days after his heart attack.

Officials said those first few moments after a patient goes into cardiac arrest can make the difference between life and death.

Honeywell said he feels grateful that Jorge remained calm and collected throughout his medical emergency. “Of course, I love him, and I can’t thank him enough for what he did,” he said, “being aware enough to control his emotions and do the job that needed to get done.”

