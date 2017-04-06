Doral K-8 school briefly evacuated due to fire inside cafeteria

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A small fire inside the cafeteria at a K-8 school in Doral briefly caused students and faculty to evacuate, Thursday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a small fire broke out inside of the cafeteria at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center, located at 11250 N.W. 86th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire said one of the exhaust fans in the cafeteria had a bird’s nest in it when smoke was seen coming from that area.

Emergency generators were then turned on as students and faculty were being evacuated.

According to MDFR, the school was given the “all-clear” soon after the incident was reported, just before 9:45 a.m.

Students and faculty were able to return to class soon after.

