Doral Police arrest 3 in undercover bank sting

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Houston residents have been arrested in Doral in a sting operation outside a bank.

Doral Police said Andre Taylor, Porscha Moore and Robert Jenkins used a rented black Jeep Patriot, Friday, to stalk customers at local banks. They looked for customers walking out with withdrawal envelopes and would follow the customers after they drove off, according to police, and then they would burglarize their cars.

The “customer” that led to their arrest was a plain-clothed police sergeant, supported by a team of detectives on surveillance for this type of activity outside of a Citi Bank at 10805 N.W. 41 St. The team noticed a suspicious vehicle that matched the modus operandi and watched as the subjects stalked their prey.

The sergeant walked out of the bank with an envelope and drove to Miami International Mall, where the suspects were caught burglarizing his car.

