(WSVN) - After Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, many organizations are working to gather supplies for the island.
United Puerto Rico – http://unidosporpuertorico.com/ or call 787-552-9141
One American Appeal – https://www.oneamericaappeal.org/
Hecny is one of the many organization accepting donations for Puerto Rico. Below is a list of locations accepting supplies.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
Ana G Mendez
15201 NW 79th Ct
Miami Lakes
Albizu University Doral
2173 Nw 99Th Avenue
Doral
Regus
950 South Pine Island Road A-150
Tile Emporium
3030 NW 79th Ave.
Doral
Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center
9500 NW 41st ST, Suite 1000
Doral
Sergio’s
All Locations
South Miami Psychology Group
3081 Salzedo Street Suite 202
Coral Gables
Vista Memorial Gardens
14200 NW 57th Ave
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Walmart
– Tamarac
– Deerfield Beach
– Homestead
– Miami (6991 SW 8th St)
– 2 Coral Springs Locations
– Dania Beach
– Plantation
– Pompano Beach
– Davie
– 2 Hialeah Locations
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THESE LOCATIONS:
Hency Group
1904 NW 82nd Ave.
Doral
Wynwood at Mana
318 NW 23rd St
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.