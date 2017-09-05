Dolphins Hall of Famer hosts annual back-to-school event for students

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer hosted his annual back-to-school shopping spreee in Davie for students.

Jason Taylor, former Dolphin and, now, Hall of Fame defensive end, hosted his annual “Cool Gear for the School Year” event at the Old Navy in Davie on Monday.

More than 60 students from both Miami-Dade and Broward counties were treated to a $300 back-to-school shopping spree. 7News meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez and anchor Alex de Armas also joined students during their shopping spree.

