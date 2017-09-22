Dolphin Mall to host job fair for holiday season

SWEETWATER (WSVN) — Looking for a job? Well Dolphin Mall may be where you need to go.

The shopping center will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the mall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The job fair will be hosted on the second floor of Ramblas Plaza, near the Cobb Theater.

According to a media release, many stores and restaurants are looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions.

Job seekers will be able to learn about the opportunities, fill out applications and conduct interviews with retailers at the event.

Prospective employees should come prepared with several copies of their resumes and information on any previous jobs.

