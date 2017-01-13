Dogs rescued from South Korea ‘meat farm’ headed to Florida

(WSVN) - Hundreds of dogs that were meant for dinner tables in South Korea are instead heading to rescue groups across the United States.

Humane Society International said their teams rescued 200 dogs last week from a so-called “meat farm” in Wonju, South Korea. The organization said they’ve rescued 770 dogs in the country since 2015. This latest meat farm is the sixth they’ve managed to close.

The first group of those animals is now being sent to the U.S. for evaluation and treatment. The Humane Society of Broward County is due to accept some of the rescued pups, along with Tampa Bay, Marion, Alachua, and Indian River counties.

Rescuers posted a video from the farm, showing dozens of dogs of various breeds in outdoor cages.

The Humane Society said as many as 2 million dogs are slaughtered and eaten in South Korea each year. However, they note that most people in the country do not regularly eat dog meat, and younger generations are increasingly not in favor of the practice.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.