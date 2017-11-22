Dogs rescued from deserted North Lauderdale grooming business

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials rescued several dogs and over 20 hedgehogs inside an abandoned grooming business in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Animal Care and Regulation responded to A Canine Design, located along Southwest 81st Street, Wednesday afternoon in reference to an animal neglect case.

Animal Control was able to remove all the dogs and will return for the hedgehogs later in the day.

Residents in the area complained to officials about a foul odor coming from the business.

According to BSO, an eviction notice dated Oct. 31 and a 24-hour animal removal notice could be seen on the storefront.

A number of animals were inside to fend for themselves, and officials said there was feces all over the floor, garbage, broken ceiling tiles and dry wall with mold on it. BSO also said that there was two buckets of dirty water that had a lot of flies and bugs around it, along with an empty bag of dog food.

Deputies said the animals will not be released back into custody of the business owner, identified as Johnathan Lee.

He will be cited for this incident.

