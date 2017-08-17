Doggy duo protects children from dangerous snake

BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) – Two dogs served as guardians for a Brandon grandmother’s grandchildren during what could have been a dangerous snake attack.

Grandmother Melissa Butt said her grandkids, 4-year-old Zayden and 1-year-old Mallory, were playing in the backyard when her two pit bulls, Slayer and Paco, suddenly became aware of a snake.

Butt told Fox 13 that nothing could break their dogs’ focus. “Generally they will listen and come when called, but they weren’t. They were just standing there, barking.”

Her dogs acted in an instant, taking on a copperhead snake to protect her grandchildren who were just a few away from the poisonous predator.

“That absolutely would have been one of my grandchildren whether it be yesterday, or today or tomorrow,” said Butt.

As she fought back tears, Butt added that this is why they call them “Man’s Best Friend.”

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone involved,” she said.

However, this battle did not go without battle scars for her dogs. As the pups battled the enemy lurking in the garden, they suffered battle wounds of their own before killing the copperhead snake.

Paco suffered a minor bite on the leg, while Slayer was bit on the snout and reportedly in bad shape when they arrived at a nearby animal hospital. “We needed to get the anti-venom in them very quickly in order for them to get a good prognosis,” said Dr. Shelby Loos at Blue Pearl Hospital.

Thanks to the help from rescue group Frankie’s Friends, which raised money for their veterinary care, the dogs were able to get the treatment they needed, with Slayer requiring two strong doses of anti-venom.

“Pets are truly part of the family, and in this case, they proved that to every extent possible,” said Danielle Martin of Frankie’s Friends.

Paco is already up and running around at home, while Slayer remains at the vet in recovery. Slayer has, however, been wagging his tail and is in good spirits.

