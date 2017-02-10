Dog, valuables stolen from Wilton Manors apartment

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida man is hoping the public will help him reunite with his dog, one day after, he said, she was stolen from his apartment, Thursday afternoon.

According to Wilton Manors resident Gregory Leorce, thieves broke into his apartment, located on Northeast 26th Street and Ninth Avenue, through the kitchen window, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Leorce said the perpetrators also got away with his friend’s laptop computer and passport.

The heartbroken victim said he lost more than just a pet. “I feel empty. I actually lost my best friend last week, so that was hard enough as it was, and then this week now my apartment got broken into, and I lost my other best friend, so it’s been a rough year so far,” he said.

Leorce’s dog, 4-year-old Sophie, has cancer and needs medication that only he has.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

