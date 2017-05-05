Dog that survived Homestead hit-and-run seeking forever home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The four-legged survivor of a hit-and-run in Homestead is on the road to recovery and is now looking for a permanent home.

Andrew Wallace with JW Rescue and Friends said Lucky had been left on the road to die several weeks ago. “There were tire marks all over him. He got ridden over twice,” he said.

As a result of neurological damage the American bulldog mix sustained in the accident, he needs to wear a diaper at all times. “He has nerves in the back that he can’t hold himself. That’s why we put him in diapers,” said Wallace.

For weeks, Lucky couldn’t eat because of injuries to his jaw. When his rescuers brought him in to The Pet House Clinic in Miami Beach, he was emaciated.

Dr. Oscar Paez Castro, the veterinarian treating Lucky, said the dog lost all feeling in his hind quarters, and that’s why he must wear diapers.

Lucky’s caretakers said this resilient survivor deserves a loving family, and they are hoping for a miracle. “I really love him. He’s like a big bundle of love and happiness, and he doesn’t have an aggressive bone in his body,” said Shayna Boymelgreen, who volunteers at the animal clinic and has spent a lot of time with the recovering patient.

“He deserves the best of the best homes,” Boymelgreen added.

Lucky’s vet said he may have to wear diapers for the rest of his life, but as he waits for the next step in the road to recovery, this is one dog who has lived up to his name.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.