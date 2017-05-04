Dog reunites with owners after being missing for 2 days

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman have been reunited with their dog, two days after it went missing.

Niño, a Yorkie mix, was found by an unnamed woman who then called owner Sergio Quintero. Upon arrival, Thursday morning, Quintero confirmed it was his beloved Niño.

On Tuesday night, owners Ana Rojas and Quintero parked their rented Toyota Corolla in front of their Southwest Ranches home, for no more 10 minutes, the couple said. Luna, a schnauzer, and Niño were left inside the car.

After grabbing some dog food from their home, the couple found their Corolla and both dogs missing, which happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

The vehicle was recovered, Wednesday, in Plantation, by police, who also took two people in custody. Luna was returned to its owners, however Niño was not found inside of the car.

Niño was brought back home just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

