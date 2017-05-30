Dog, owner rescued after boat crash

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog was rescued by wildlife officers from a crashed boat in Key Largo.

“Robo” was a on a boat with his owner Tuesday when it crashed into some mangroves.

Officers saved the owner and took him to shore.

He told them his dog was still on the boat, so officers went back and got him.

The pair was reunited at the hospital.

