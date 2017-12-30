Dog missing from Florida airport reunited with family

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A dog that bolted from his crate at a Florida airport has been reunited his owners’ family.

The dog named Joker went missing Dec. 21 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In a Sun Sentinel report , Summer Burgos said a group of neighbors in Dania Beach found and cared for her dog.

Burgos couldn’t search for Joker herself because she serves in the Navy and is training in Pensacola. Her husband also is in the Navy and is deployed overseas.

The couple lives in San Diego. Burgos flew Joker to Florida to live temporarily with family in Davie.

Neighbors who found the 2-year-old Canaan dog roaming Dania Beach on Thursday contacted his owners through information on his dog tags.

Burgos said Joker got a checkup at a veterinarian’s office before finally going home with her family.

