Dog loses eye, skin after possible acid attack in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (WSVN) — A defenseless dog is fighting for his life after he was burned from what doctors believe was an acid attack.

Duke the German Shepherd is currently on the road to recovery after he received severe chemical burns. The burns were so bad, the canine lost his left eye.

“People can dream up some really nasty stuff,” said Susan Scheinhaus. “His left eye that’s supposed to be in the socket is actually sitting on the side of his nose. It was all eaten away.”

Scheinhaus, who runs Pet Orphans Rescue, believes the dog she has named Duke was intentionally burned with some kind of chemical.

Residents in Homestead who are familiar with Duke, a stray in the neighborhood, called Sheinhaus for help after seeing him hurt.

Scheinhaus rushed Duke to Miami Veterinary Specialists where he underwent a procedure to clean the wounds and treat the serious infection that resulted from them.

“It is grossly infected where it has gone all the way to the bone,” said Dr. Michael Zaplin. “We’re on this planet together. We should take care of our dogs, cats, people as if they are our own.”

Another organization, Heidi’s Legacy Dog Rescue, out of the Tampa area, has taken on Duke and his medical bills. However, everyone who helped in his rescue tells 7News his kind spirit was never broken.

“This dog was telling me ‘Thank you,'” Sheinhaus said holding back tears. “He was giving me little licks. Not like a lick that a dog normally would do, but it was little licks telling me, ‘Thank you.’ I haven’t had a dog that touched me that way before.”

Heidi’s Legacy Dog Rescue is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever hurt Duke.

You can also make a donation toward the dog’s medical care.

