DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for the owner of a dog that was pulled to safety after she was spotted in distress in the Intracoastal Waterway, next to a park in Dania Beach, Friday morning.

According to an employee at the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, the mixed-breed female took the plunge while unaccompanied. “She had jumped into the Intracoastal,” said Assistant Park Manager Doug Zeletes.

Visitors heading into the park first spotted the lost canine and told officials, but by the time they located her, she was swimming and struggling against a strong current, and clearly in trouble.

“I ended up finding her in the water, and a boat brought her to land, and then I brought her back,” said Angelina Banks with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Luckily, that boater was able get the stray dog on board. “They were able to scoop the dog up out of the water,” said Zeletes.

Once back on shore, at around 11 a.m., park rangers handed off the dog to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The orphan pooch was then taken to a vet, who said she is approximately 2 years old and in good health. “Now we’re just trying to find the owner of this dog,” said Zeletes.

In the meantime, the dog is living with an animal-loving fellow park ranger. “He was kind enough to watch her temporarily until we can find the family that she belongs to,” said Zeletes.

7News cameras captured the dog immediately complying when Zeletes asked her to sit.

She’s an obedient dog, and also very lucky.

Officials said, despite postings on social media, checking with the Dania Beach Marina, and contacting Broward County Animal Adoption, no one has responded. “I’m hoping, whoever lost her, that they see this and can bring her home so she’s happy,” said Banks.

Officials said the dog hasn’t been officially named, but they were calling her “Eula” after the state park where she was found.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.