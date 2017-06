MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog in Miami was stuck in quite the unusual spot on Monday morning.

The Yorkie’s owner, according to Miami Fire Rescue, was giving the dog a bath when its paw got stuck in a bathtub drain.

Miami Fire Rescue responded just after 6 p.m. and were able to use tools to free the dog.

The dog was evaluated and released to the owner without injury.

