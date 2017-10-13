Dog found in suitcase has died due to injuries

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found severely injured and inside a suitcase has died.

According to the staff at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, Ollie died on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. due to his injuries.

The bully-breed terrier mix was recovering at the Hollywood Animal Hospital, Thursday, after he was stabbed several times before being left for dead.

Veterinarians said Ollie was stabbed about 20 to 30 times before putting him in a blue suitcase and leaving him in an alley, near Lee Street and North 19th Avenue.

If you have any information on this animal abuse case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

