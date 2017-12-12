Dog fatally shot after attacking deputy, pizza delivery man

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (AP) — A dog was fatally shot after attacking a Florida sheriff’s deputy and a pizza delivery man.

According to a Northwest Florida Daily News report , both men needed surgery after encountering the dog named Cujo on Sunday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said the pit bull attacked the delivery man, 19-year-old John Wade, who knocked on the front door of Cujo’s home in Mary Esther.

An OCSO #K9 Handler & teen pizza deliverer were injured in a pit bull attack in Mary Esther. The teen's leg wounds and the deputy's arm wound were so severe surgery was required. Although a can of pepper spray was used, the dog refused to stop & was shot to end the attack. pic.twitter.com/TqA9ZrC6Dp — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) December 11, 2017

Deputies were called to help restrain Cujo. Nicholson said the dog charged Deputy Cutler Petersen, who sprayed him with pepper spray.

Nicholson said Cujo wouldn’t release Petersen and a second deputy shot the dog multiple times. Cujo died at the scene.

Panhandle Animal Welfare Society Director Dee Thompson said Cujo previously bit a woman on her feet. Neighbors said the dog repeatedly menaced them while they were walking outside.

