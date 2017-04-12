Dog dies in Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire engulfed a home in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday, trapping and killing a dog inside.

7Skyforce cameras captured smoke billowing out of the home along Northwest 49th Street and 10th Avenue. The flames left parts of the house’s interior and exterior badly damaged.

Firefighters arrived on scene and put the flames out after several minutes but discovered a dead dog inside.

“When we arrived on scene, fire was through the roof, heavy black smoke,” a firefighter said. “Wind didn’t help the matters. It made it worse.”

Officials said the home is a total loss.

“When we did searches, we did not find anybody, but unfortunately, we did find a dog,” he added.

A 7News viewer also sent in footage of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

