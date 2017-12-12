Dog dies after North Miami home catches fire with family, pets inside

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in North Miami caught fire, Tuesday, with an elderly man, his family and pets inside.

According to officials, the home, located near Northeast Fourth Avenue and 127th Street, caught fire around 9 a.m.

An elderly couple and their daughter managed to make it out safely.

The family’s two dogs were inside, as well, but one did not survive.

“We’re feeling very blessed and happy that we’re all OK, except that my dog that I love so much didn’t make it, but we really feel blessed that nothing happened to us,” said resident Lylliette Noguera.

Authorities have yet to confirm any injuries to the man and woman.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

