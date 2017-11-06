Dog attacked by bears reunited with owner after treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner has been reunited with her injured pet after her dog was attacked by three bears.

Diane Hall is extremely excited to have her dog, Mary Jane, back after she was attacked by bears at Big Cypress Indian Reserve.

“I’m not sure if it was the cubs or the mom, but they got a hold of her,” Hall said.

Mary Jane went out for a walk late Friday night, and as soon as she left the door of the home inside the reservation, the pit bull bolted. “She smelled and saw, and she was gone,” Hall said.

She then approached a momma bear and her two cubs on the porch. “Like any species, Momma’s gonna protect her babies,” said veterinary nurse Lauren Lindsay. “Underneath her bandage she has almost a small gash wound. It’s really hard to tell as far as the puncture wounds, if they’re from teeth, if they’re from claws. Luckily all the wounds are superficial, so we were able to take care of her pretty easily.”

Hall’s daughter used an air horn to scare the bears away, but not before one of them clawed at Mary Jane’s back.

“I think she was traumatized,” Hall said. “She was shaking and she barely could move.”

At Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists, Mary Jane was bandaged up and they gave her a blue bear cutout for a small reminder.

The staff said they’re sad to see her go. “It’s bittersweet. I love her,” Lindsay said. “I’ve enjoyed having her here, but I’m happy she’s going home.”

Hall said she wants to thank the staff because they treated Mary Jane so well, and she believes that’s why she’s going home so soon. Hall now wants to spend quality time with her dog.

