SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital donated its facilities for a life-changing charity, Saturday.

For the 16th year, Baptist Children’s Hospital in Kendall opened its doors for a “Day of Smiles.” The event allows doctors from various specialties to spend their time and skills performing procedures on children whose families can’t afford medical treatment.

The event was a godsend for Angel Cobbs, whose son was born with a cleft lip. “It means a lot to us. We were in a different program at Jackson and things fell apart,” he said. “[My son] was at school one day and a teacher suggested it, and when I met Dr. Lambert, he was someone that I could trust.”

Some of the operations included plastic surgery and oral surgery — fixing cleft pallets, removing major scars and repairing nose and ear deformities.

