DNC chair, Bernie Sanders comes to Downtown Miami for tour

MIAMI (WSVN) - The new Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and Senator Bernie Sanders are making a South Florida stop during their tour.

Perez and Sanders stopped in Downtown Miami Wednesday night to continue their Come Together and Fight tour, which will take place across eight states.

“It sounds to me like you guys are ready to make a political revolution,” Sanders said to a cheering crowd. “Well if you are, you’ve come to the right place. Thanks very much for being here.”

The tour is part of a new effort to unite the Democratic party after their loss in November.

The hope is to mobilize grassroots activists and supporters on issues like raising the minimum wage, combating climate change and immigration reform.

