Divided over dollars: Florida legislators split on spending

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican controlled Legislature is on a major collision course over spending.

This week, the House and Senate released rival budgets that reveal a wide divide between the two chambers on everything from taxes to schools to state worker pay raises.

The Senate’s overall budget is more than $85 billion, or roughly $4 billion more than the House version.

Senate leaders have proposed spending more on public schools than House leaders, but the Senate is relying on increased local property taxes to help pay for the increase. House Speaker Richard Corcoran has vowed to block any proposal that would raise taxes.

The Senate has also set aside money for the state’s economic development agency known as Enterprise Florida. The House is proposing shuttering the agency.

The Senate also has across-the-board pay raises for state workers.

