Divers recover body, search for another after watercraft incident in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue divers have located a man’s body and continue searching for another possible victim after what they described as an incident involving a personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay, off the Julia Tuttle Causeway, Sunday night.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told 7News they had initially received a call about a watercraft taking on water. “They did locate an adult male underwater,” he said.

Carroll said there were also reports of another missing person. “[This] prompted the search with multiple agencies to find the second person,” he said.

As of midnight on Monday, rescuers had been searching the waters for just over an hour. “We still have not identified a person or got any more information, so at this time … Miami-Dade Fire, along with [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] are working on trying to identify that person [who was found] and make the notification to next of kin.”

Authorities have shut down at least one eastbound lane on the causeway, causing traffic backups. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

FWC is the lead agency in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.