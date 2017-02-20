Dive team recovers boat wreckage off Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Fish and Wildlife dive team has recovered the wreckage of a boat that went missing off Key Largo, last month.

FWC officials released photos on Monday of divers with a boat that was lost at sea after taking on water near Key Largo, Jan. 3.

The dive team searched for hours until they finally located the missing boat in approximately 30 feet of water, last week.

