Disturbing new video shows dairy cows being burned, beaten at McArthur Farm

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — An animal rights group has released disturbing new surveillance video from the group’s undercover abuse investigation at the McArthur Farm in Okeechobee.

The Animal Recovery Mission released new video Thursday, showing apparent animal cruelty to dairy cows at the McArthur Farm. The disturbing video appears to show cows beaten, speared and burned.

Some of the workers could be seen on the video stabbing the cows with what ARM says are spears tipped with knives. The footage also showed a worker using a blow torch on several cows, a move the group says is a shortcut method of sanitizing teats before milking by searing hairs off the cows’ udders.

Workers were also being accused of using a mechanical pulley system to extract calves from pregnant cows before the animals were given the chance to fully dilate. “The mothers having their babies automatically ripped from them the second that they’re born,” said Richard Couto of ARM. “[They] are being electrocuted. They would stab these animals with this makeshift spear.”

Couto added that the cows were prodded in their private areas, “How incredible? Imagine it being the sickest time in your life and barely being able to move and having a worker come up to you with this spear and inflict more pain and misery on you.”

ARM said the farm is owned and controlled by Dean Foods, but the company refutes that claim.

“While we proudly own the McArthur Dairy brand and dairy processing plant located in Miami, the ‘McArthur’ name is totally coincidental,” the company said in a statement. “Dean Foods has no ownership interest and is in no way involved in the management of McArthur Farms.”

This investigation adds to recent animal cruelty investigations into Burnham and Larson dairy farms.

