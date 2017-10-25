Disney’s ‘Toy Story Land’ includes area dedicated to Woody, toys

(WSVN) - “There’s a snake in my boot!” is an iconic line from Woody, a character in Disney’s “Toy Story” films. On Tuesday, Walt Disney World Resorts announced that Toy Story Land is coming to Hollywood Studios with an area dedicated to the cowboy, himself.

According to a Disney Parks news release, concept art for Woody’s Lunch Box, an area in Toy Story Land, has been unveiled. The art features childish aesthetics sure to tug on the heartstrings of many fans.

“When Toy Story Land opens in Summer 2018 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will shrink to the size of a toy and explore all of the fun (and toys!) Andy has constructed in his backyard,” said Disney Parks Content Manager Jennifer Fickley-Baker in a news release.

There’s even a green army man perched on a lookout tower, overseeing Woody’s Lunch Box.

The news release added that more information will be released in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.