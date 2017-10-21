Disney World employees rally for pay increase

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The “Happiest Place on Earth” was the setting for a not-so-merry demonstration from its workforce, Thursday night.

Nearly 38,000 Walt Disney World employees rallied outside of the Orlando-area theme park for about two hours.

Demonstrators are pushing for an increase in minimum wage, from $10 to $15 per hour. Participants blocked traffic and chanted, according to local TV station WFTV.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to break up the rally. Law enforcers dispersed the protesters without incident.

A Disney spokesperson said park officials agree with their “cast members” and said they do deserve a raise.

Pay negotiations between the employees and the company will continue next week.

