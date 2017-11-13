Disney unveils life-size gingerbread house at Grand Floridian Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa unveiled a life-sized gingerbread house in their main lobby, which has become a tradition at the central Florida hotel.

Disney released a time-lapse video, showing their team creating the huge house. This marks the Grand Floridian’s 19th year creating the sweet display, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Fox 13 reports it took pastry chefs more than 400 hours to bake over 10,000 pieces of gingerbread. It then took another 160 hours to assemble it all together and decorate the elaborate home.

That’s not the only gingerbread creation on Disney property. Resort hoppers can also check out Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which has an 18-foot tall Cinderella’s Castle made out of gingerbread.

Meanwhile, the American Adventure pavilion in Epcot’s World Showcase will have two gingerbread displays featuring the U.S. Capitol and Lincoln Memorial, while Animal Kingdom’s Tusker House Restaurant will feature a 3-foot-long African-inspired gingerbread marketplace.

Guests not staying at the resorts can use bus transportation or the resort monorail to visit the elaborate gingerbread houses at the Grand Floridian and Contemporary resorts, which will be on display until January 1.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.