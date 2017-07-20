Disney Skyliner, ‘Minnie’ vehicles to provide new transportation options at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests at the “Happiest Place on Earth” will soon have new ways of getting around the central Florida resort.

Disney Parks announced that their new “Minnie” vehicles will be deployed across Walt Disney World later this month. The new transportation service is a way for guests to arrange for private transportation during their stay with the Minnie Mouse-themed vehicles.

So far, only guests at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts will be able to use the service, by scheduling a pickup from their smartphone.

“Just arrange a Minnie vehicle and a Disney cast member will arrive and drive you anywhere you wish at the Resort in a magical way that only Disney can do,” the Disney Parks blog post said.

The park has not said how much the service will cost, nor have they indicated when it will be expanded to other Disney properties.

Also on the horizon is the Disney Skyliner, a gondola transportation system that will connect several resorts with Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Guests at Disney’s Art of Animation, Pop Century, and Caribbean Beach resorts will be able to use the gondolas to get a bird’s eye view of the Orlando resort area, as well as travel to the parks in the sky instead of using buses.

The gondolas will feature notable Disney characters, and have been rumored to be in the works for some time. The theme park has not said when they anticipate putting the Skyliner into service.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.