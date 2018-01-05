Disney offers Florida residents 3-day tickets for $159

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida residents, it’s your lucky day. Disney will be offering three days at any park… for $159.

According to Disney World’s website, the limited-time deal is only for Florida residents and is $159 per person. The Discovery Disney Tickets are able to be used on any day until June 24.

Disney said those with Discovery tickets can visit one park per day and can add a fourth day for $20 more per person, plus tax.

These tickets are nonrefundable and expire six months after date of first use or on June 24.

