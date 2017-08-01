Disney hiring Florida residents for work-from-home positions

(WSVN) - Want to work for Disney without moving to Orlando? The company is now hiring Florida residents for work-from-home positions.

The Disney Store is now accepting applications for part-time guest services representatives who live in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, and Nevada, WTLV reports.

Job responsibilities include answering customer calls and emails, identifying and resolving guest issues, and “creating magical moments for guests of all ages,” the job listing says.

Applicants should have previous customer service or retail experience, as well as a high school diploma. Preference will be given to applicants who are bilingual in English and Spanish.

To apply, visit the Disney Careers website.

