Disney goes to the dogs: several resort hotels now dog-friendly

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney has some doggone good news for families with four-legged friends: their pups will now be able to join them on their vacation to the happiest place on Earth!

The Orlando-area resort says four of their hotels will roll out the welcome mutt — err, mat — for guests and their canine companions, starting October 15.

Disney’s Yacht Club, Art of Animation, and Port Orleans Riverside Resorts will now allow pets, along with the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

The new service allows up to two dogs per room. Each resort will also offer outdoor pet exercise areas as well as green spaces with pet relief areas, Disney says.

Guests who bring their dogs will receive “Pluto’s Welcome Kit” at check-in, which includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. The kit will also include a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” dor hanger to indicate to hotel staff that a pet is inside the guest’s room.

The resorts will each charge a per night, per room pet-cleaning fee, which will cost $50 per night at Art of Animation, Port Orleans Riverside and Fort Wilderness, and $75 per night at Yacht Club.

Disney says dogs staying in guests rooms must be well-behaved, properly vaccinated and leashed in the resorts’ public areas.

For more information about the new dog-friendly trial program, guests should call the resort at (407) W-Disney (934-7639).

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.