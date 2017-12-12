Disney gives sneak peak at upcoming ‘Skyliner’ gondola system for Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney is giving theme park enthusiasts a new look at their upcoming plans for a gondola system, which will allow guests to travel in the air throughout their massive Orlando-area property.

The Disney Parks Blog says their ‘Skyliner’ will connect several resorts with Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

Guests at Disney’s Art of Animation, Pop Century, and Caribbean Beach resorts will be able to use the gondolas to get a bird’s eye view of the Orlando resort area, as well as travel to the parks in the sky instead of using buses.

Departing gondolas will give visitors a rare birds-eye view of Epcot’s World Showcase and Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror, as well as a panoramic view of the resorts while soaring over Hourglass Lake, the blog says.

Each Skyliner station will be designed to fit in with the look and feel of their individual locations. Guests will also be able to get an inside look at the mechanics of the Skyliner system where the skycabs, or “cabins”, will slow down at a turn station along Buena Vista Drive.

An opening date for the aerial system has not yet been announced.

