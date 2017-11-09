Disney crews work overnight to transform theme park for the holidays

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Walt Disney World is decking the halls for the holidays!

Immediately following the last of their Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween celebrations, the theme park packed away the pumpkins and brought out the holly, working overnight to transform the Magic Kingdom for the holiday season.

The park officially kicks off their holiday celebrations Nov. 9 with the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which runs at night on select dates throughout November and December.

Along with poinsettias and a Christmas tree at the start of Main Street, Cinderella’s Castle will be lit up in icicles for “A Frozen Holiday Wish,” while a special holiday fireworks show and Christmastime Parade round out the celebrations at the Magic Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also get into the holiday spirit with their Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM Holiday Dessert Party, which will run nightly from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31.

Both of the holiday parties at the two parks require special tickets for separate admission, which start at $79 for adults and $45 for children at Hollywood Studios, and $89 for adults and $84 for children at Magic Kingdom. Prices vary depending on dates selected.

