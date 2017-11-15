Dismembered dog found in cooler in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a dismembered dog was found in a cooler in North Miami Beach.
According to North Miami Beach Police, the dog was found in a blue cooler. They also clarified that this was not a police K9.
Police said they have assigned investigators to the case and that they are taking the crime very seriously.
If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
