Dismembered dog found in cooler in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a dismembered dog was found in a cooler in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the dog was found in a blue cooler. They also clarified that this was not a police K9.

@myNMBPolice is aware of an incident involving the death of a K9. NMBPD is working this case and is taking this crime very serious. Anyone who has any info is asked to call 305-949-5500 or 305-471-Tips @MDCrimeStoppers — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 15, 2017

Police said they have assigned investigators to the case and that they are taking the crime very seriously.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

