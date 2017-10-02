Disaster SNAP registration opens for Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe

(WSVN) - Government officials have announced that registration for Disaster SNAP food benefits have opened in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties for those who were affected by Hurricane Irma.

According to a press release, the Department of Children and Families, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will implement the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program in Broward and Miami-Dade from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, and in Monroe County from Oct. 4 through Oct. 9th.

To qualify for benefits, applicants must have either lived or worked in the disaster areas declared eligible and they must have suffered some sort of disaster-related loss, such as the loss of food, damage to their homes or another disaster-related expense.

Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties have all been declared disaster areas.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the initial application for assistance online at least the day before visiting a Food for Florida site for an interview.

For more information on how to apply, and for a list of sites, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.