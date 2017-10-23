Disaster food assistance applications to return to Miami-Dade, Broward

(WSVN) - After thousands waited for hours in long lines to apply for disaster food funds after Hurricane Irma, state officials now say they will re-open enrollment for Miami-Dade and Broward residents.

WLRN reports that the Florida Department of Children and Families has distributed over $1 billion in emergency food benefits through the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

But after long lines forced officials to close application sites early in both counties, DCF requested permission from the federal government to extend the signup process.

“Due to the unprecedented and historic response, DCF seeks to provide another opportunity for residents of these counties to apply for DSNAP by opening one more site in each county for three additional days,” read the letter from DCF to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Upon approval of their request, DCF said they will hold additional three-day application events in both Miami-Dade and Broward in the next two weeks.

For more information, visit DCF’s Food for Florida website.

