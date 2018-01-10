Disabled woman devastated after emotional support dog goes missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade family is devastated after their mother’s emotional support dog has been missing since Friday.

“She needs her a lot because it’s making her very, very depressed,” said Yuri Fernandez, translating for her mother, Martha.

The last few days have been tough for Martha ever since her Chihuahua, Mia, escaped through a fence that was damaged from Hurricane Irma in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 136th Avenue.

“Everybody went outside looking. Everybody started looking around. My sister started doing the flyers. We put it on Facebook. We’ve done everything, so we know it couldn’t be around the neighborhood,” said Yuri.

Martha has been a quadriplegic for almost 30 years, and Mia has been her constant companion for the last five years.

The family said the dog has been fixed and needs medication. Both Martha and Yuri said they want Mia back where she belongs.

“Please understand that what her and Mia have is a very special connection because she cannot pet her, but Mia comes and pets her, and they pet each other,” said Yuri.

The family believes someone may have picked Mia up. Home videos of Mia licking and playing with Martha shows the love the two share.

“This is a really hard situation, more serious than what anyone can think,” said Yuri.

Martha’s daughters are concerned for their mother’s health as well. Martha is also diabetic and hasn’t been able to sleep out of fear for her dog.

Yuri’s sister, Doris, said she is willing to pay a reward for Mia’s return, no questions asked.

