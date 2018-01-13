Dirt bike impounded in Miami Gardens after ‘wheels up, guns down’ incident

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police impounded a dirt bike following a confrontation at a gas station in Miami Gardens between a police sergeant and a group of motorcyclists who, officials said, were behaving recklessly, Saturday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the department had been receiving calls about motorcyclists riding recklessly along Northwest 183rd Street.

A Miami Gardens Police sergeant spotted the group after they had stopped at a gas station near the corner of 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue. The law enforcer noticed some of them had their faces covered with masks, and one of them had a gun exposed in a holster.

Police said the sergeant ran toward a rider whom he had seen popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic. The rider then left the motorcycle behind, jumped on another motorcycle and sped away.

Officials said another motorcyclist opened the door of the sergeant’s marked SUV and appeared to go inside for a moment. Another motorcycle then got off his bike and started jumping on the police cruiser’s trunk.

The motorcyclists then took off.

The sergeant’s police cruiser was not damaged.

No arrests have been made.

7Skyforce HD later captured a group of motorcyclists taking part in the annual “wheels up, gun down” rides popping wheelies as they rode northbound on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.