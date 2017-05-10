Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring 365 in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs in South Florida as Dick’s Sporting Goods prepares to open several new stores.

The retail chain announced the opening of four stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Positions will be available for the following locations:

• Aventura, FL (18499 Biscayne Blvd.)

• Miami, FL (Dadeland Station, 8364 S. Dixie Highway)

• Miami, FL (The Shops at Midtown Miami, 3401 N. Miami Ave.)

• Sunrise, FL (Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd.)

Dick’s Sporting Goods expects to hire 248 full-time and part-time positions for the locations, as well as 117 temporary jobs.

The new stores are slated to open in June of 2017.

