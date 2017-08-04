Diapers included in Florida’s tax-free weekend

(WSVN) - Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend is upon us, and it will help out parents even if their children aren’t yet old enough to need “back to school” shopping.

Among the large list of items that are exempt from tax this weekend, diapers are included since they are considered “clothing.”

The official list includes these items:

Clothing, footwear, certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Personal computers, certain computer-related accessories, selling for $750 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

For a complete list of what is and is not included during Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.